Suspect robbed USC Aiken student during 2020 murder, warrants state

Additional details shared in arrest warrants shed some light on what occurred the morning a USC Aiken student was murdered in 2020.

After a yearlong investigation, Chandler Deshawn Mann, 23, of Aiken was charged with murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Jeremiah Duncan, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office announced on Feb. 17.

On the morning of Feb. 4, 2020, law enforcement discovered Duncan, a sophomore USC Aiken student, slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked near the intersection of Talatha Church Road and Gunter Road. The vehicle's driver side window was shattered and Duncan appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head, according to an incident report by the Sheriff’s Office.

Mann reportedly lived just down the road from the crime scene at 215 Talatha Church Road, arrest warrants state.

Warrants further state that Mann shot Duncan multiple times with a 9mm handgun, robbed the victim "of his property" and fled the scene on foot.

Investigators were able to identify Dunn as the suspect through physical evidence collected at the scene of the crime, warrants document.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office was not able to disclose specifics on what was stolen from the victim or a description of the physical evidence found at the crime scene as it pertains to the department's ongoing investigation.

Mann continues to be held in the Aiken County detention center as of Wednesday morning.