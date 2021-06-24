Suspect in shooting taken into custody in Aiken County

A Martinez man was taken into custody in Aiken County for possible involvement in a shooting.

Kenneth Robert White II, 23, was arrested in Aiken County in relation to a shooting incident on Wednesday.

Columbia County police responded to a shooting incident on the 4000 block of Tallman Drive.

Police found the victim sitting on the ground in the driveway with a gunshot wound to her left leg, according to an incident report obtained from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Due to the domestic nature of the incident, DFACS was contacted, according to the report.

The investigation was turned over to CID.