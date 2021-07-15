A woman involved in the Nov. 28, 2020, nightclub shooting in Aiken was granted bond Wednesday.
Monisha Courtney, 27, was granted a $50,000 bond Wednesday during a bond hearing at the Aiken County Courthouse.
Courtney is charged with murder and criminal conspiracy related to a shooting incident at the Seventh Lounge nightclub, according to arrest warrants.
On the morning of Nov. 28, one man was killed and 10 people were injured outside the Seventh Lounge on Richland Avenue East, according to arrest warrants.
During Wednesday's bond hearing, the prosecution stated that Courtney was involved in planning the attack and participated in the shooting by serving as a lookout for the shooters.
Craig Youmans, a 30-year-old North Augusta man, was killed in the incident, and several other people were transported to the hospital for injuries.
Courtney was granted bond by Judge Courtney Clyburn-Pope under the conditions of GPS monitoring and consistent contact with her attorney.
Dustin Robert Williamson, of Saint Matthews, is charged with murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
In addition to Williamson and Courtney, three other people are also charged in the case.
Tykendran Je Rhon Creech is charged with accessory before the fact to a felony and criminal conspiracy. Lasonya Teresa Howard is charged with murder and criminal conspiracy. Emmanuel Lewis Oneal is charged with murder, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.