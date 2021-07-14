Suspect charged in 2019 murder of Graniteville mother and her 1-year-old son denied bond

A Beech Island man charged with murder was denied bond on Wednesday.

After a day of deliberation, Judge Courtney Clyburn-Pope denied bond for Thomas Anthony Henderson, who is one of three suspects in the December 2019 double homicide case.

Henderson, who was 18 years old at the time of the crime, is charged with two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

The shooting, which took place at an apartment complex in Graniteville, resulted in the death of 26-year-old Mel’lisha Jackson and her 1-year-old son, Elijah.

Police say three suspects fired multiple rounds into the bottom of an apartment building where Mel’lisha, her son and three others lived.

The other two suspects have not been identified or charged in the case.