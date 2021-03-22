Stun gun, Narcan used on man who died in Aiken County Sheriff's Office custody

An Aiken County Sheriff’s Office incident report sheds more light on the death of a Black man in police custody late last week.

Exzabian M. Myers, 31, who died Saturday afternoon, was shocked with a stun gun during his initial arrest in Graniteville and was given Narcan, an opioid-overdose antidote, when he later became unresponsive, according to the report distributed Monday and additional information from Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Abdullah.

Whether the use of a stun gun and Myers falling unresponsive are related is not clear.

When police first responded to Marshall and Ergle streets on Thursday for “a possible robbery in progress or a possible carjacking,” they found Myers in the middle of the road, with traffic stopped, and he told them “I’m high as [expletive]. Take me to jail,” according to the report.

Myers, a Graniteville resident, was detained without incident.

On the way to the Aiken County detention center, Myers “began banging his head against the cage,” the report continues, and he kicked at the back window. Myers fell unresponsive while his legs were being restrained, the report and an earlier announcement state.

“Mr. Myers reportedly became unresponsive after deputies restrained him from hitting his head and kicking the vehicle windows,” Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables similarly said. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office report also indicates he was not breathing at one point.

Myers was rushed to Aiken Regional Medical Centers — an emergency detour. He died there Saturday; the Coroner's Office was called late that afternoon. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Ables said.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the in-custody death. Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt contacted SLED on Saturday night, according to Abdullah.

Because of the “medical nature of the incident,” the report reads, Myers was not charged with disorderly conduct.