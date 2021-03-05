Student found with handgun at South Aiken High School

A South Aiken High School student was arrested Thursday after teachers discovered he was carrying a handgun on the school's campus.
A 16-year-old male student was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a pistol on school property, said Capt. Marty Sawyer with the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
The incident began when a faculty member reportedly saw the student with a "vapor cigarette," an email sent out to parents Thursday states.
When the faculty member approached the student, he fled but was quickly stopped by administrators and a school resource officer.
The student was searched, and a handgun was found in his book bag, according to the email. No explicit threat was made by the student, and no one was injured in the incident.
"The vigilance and quick action of our faculty member allowed us to search the student and secure the firearm without further incident," South Aiken High School Principal Sam Fuller said in the email to parents.
The student was detained by Aiken Public Safety and was taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice where he will be held until his court date.
The Aiken County Public School District code of conduct strictly prohibits students from carrying firearms or look-alike guns on school property.