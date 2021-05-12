Soldier training at Fort Gordon pleads guilty to child porn charge

An Army soldier training at Fort Gordon in nearby Georgia has admitted to possessing child pornography, authorities said Wednesday.

Bryan Stills, 26, recently pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography, according to David H. Estes, the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Stills could face up to 20 years in prison as well as fines.

Stills is awaiting sentencing, according to a Justice Department announcement.

A search of Stills’s living quarters in late 2019 turned up devices with hundreds of images and videos of child pornography. At the time, Stills was training with the 369th Signal Battalion.

“U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command will continue to actively pursue soldiers who engage in this heinous crime, regardless of where they are in the world,” said Edward LaBarge, the director of the investigation command’s specialized cybercrime unit.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children helped with the investigation.

Fort Gordon is home to the Army's cyber center of excellence.