Second suspect charged in Monetta shooting that injured woman

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a Monetta shooting that left a female victim injured last month.
Daniel Timothy Harris, 18, of Monetta, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, according to jail records.
On Sept. 16, deputies responded to 5098 Columbia Highway North in Monetta in reference to a female shooting victim reported in the area, according to an Aiken County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
Upon arrival, officers located the victim’s vehicle with several bullet holes.
The incident was believed to have occurred at 147 Old Shoals Road, less than a mile from where deputies found the vehicle.
The victim was not at the scene as she had been taken to a hospital in Lexington by her mother to receive medical treatment.
The victim’s mother told deputies Harris and a second suspect, Shaquille O'Neal Barr, had shot into the victim’s vehicle, causing the victim to sustain injuries to her head.
Barr, 27, of Monetta was charged Sept. 18 with the same charges as Harris, according to jail records.
Harris was charged Tuesday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Thursday evening.