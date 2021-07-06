You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Second man charged with attempted murder in Warrenville stabbing

lyon mugshot
Buy Now

Francis Benjamin Lyon Jr. (Courtesy of Aiken County detention center)

 Aiken County detention center

A second suspect was arrested Monday in connection to a stabbing in Warrenville on June 19.

Francis Benjamin Lyon Jr., 47, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police received a 911 call on June 19 regarding an assault on Legion Road.

When the officer arrived, the victim stated that "10 subjects jumped him, and he was stabbed several times during the assault," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The officer "observed visible stab wounds to the victim's side" and applied bandages until EMS arrived, according to the report.

Christopher Wayne Perkins, of Graniteville, was arrested June 30 and is also charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to the June 19 incident.


Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News