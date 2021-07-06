Second man charged with attempted murder in Warrenville stabbing

A second suspect was arrested Monday in connection to a stabbing in Warrenville on June 19.

Francis Benjamin Lyon Jr., 47, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police received a 911 call on June 19 regarding an assault on Legion Road.

When the officer arrived, the victim stated that "10 subjects jumped him, and he was stabbed several times during the assault," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The officer "observed visible stab wounds to the victim's side" and applied bandages until EMS arrived, according to the report.

Christopher Wayne Perkins, of Graniteville, was arrested June 30 and is also charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to the June 19 incident.