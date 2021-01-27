Salley man charged with sexual assault of minor, child neglect

A Salley man is facing multiple charges related to sexually assaulting a minor and child neglect.
Olajuwon Shawn Patterson, 26, of Salley was charged Jan. 20 with two counts unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person, first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt, third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and resisting arrest, according to jail records.
On June 15, 2020, officers with the Salley Police Department responded to a report of sexual assault involving a child, an incident report states.
The victim identified the suspect and told police the suspect had been watching her while her mother went to work on the day of the incident.
Medical professionals identified injuries on the victim that confirmed sexual assault occurred, according to police records.
Following investigation, police served warrants to Patterson on Jan. 20. He reportedly refused to be handcuffed, but later complied with police.
After being placed into a police car, he reportedly asked officers to retrieve his cellphone and cigarettes from his room.
Officers entered the home and discovered two young children living in deplorable conditions.
"When I entered, the house was a mess with clothes everywhere, old food on the stove and chicken bones on the floor," an officer documented in an incident report. "The children's room was a mess with messy beds and no pillow covers on pillows, etc."
Officers also located rolling papers, a marijuana grinder and a green plant substance believed to be marijuana in the suspect's bedroom within access of the children, the report states.
Police documented signs of child neglect, and the report describes dog urine and feces inside the home.
The officers contacted the Department of Social Services to evaluate placement for the children.
Patterson was transported to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Wednesday afternoon.
He was issued bonds amounting to $7,000 for the two counts unlawful neglect of child or helpless person and resisting arrest. He was denied bond on the two criminal sexual conduct charges, according to the detention center.
The Child Advocacy Center urges anyone who witnesses or suspects a situation that threatens the safety and well-being of a child to call 911 or 888-227-3487.