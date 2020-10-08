S.C. man wanted for attack on parents frequents Aiken County, authorities say

A South Carolina man wanted for shooting his father and choking his mother in Fairfield County could be in the Aiken County area, authorities say.
Joshua L. Williamson, of Florence, is wanted for attempted murder, the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.
Deputies say on Oct. 3 the suspect shot his father with a rifle and choked his mother until she became unconscious in the area of Lake Wateree.
Williamson reportedly fled the scene in a black 2000 Chevy Camaro with T-Tops, S.C tag number SPH 382.
Although Williamson lives in Florence, he is known to frequent Aiken County, authorities say.
Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said the department has been notified of Williamson and are assisting the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office in looking for him.
Williamson is described as a white male, 5-feet 11-inches tall and weighing approximately 190 pounds with black hair and blue eyes.
He should to be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with any information regarding Williamson's location, is asked to call the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141, CrimeStoppers at 888-274-6372 or the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-642-1761.
Anyone who sees Williamson are urged to immediately call 911.