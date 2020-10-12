S.C. man wanted for attack on parents found, arrested

A South Carolina man wanted for a violent attack on his parents in Fairfield County was located and detained in Myrtle Beach last weekend.
Joshua L. Williamson, of Florence, was wanted by the the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office for attempted murder.
Deputies reported that on Oct. 3 the suspect shot his father with a rifle and choked his mother until she became unconscious in the area of Lake Wateree.
Williamson reportedly fled the scene in a black 2000 Chevy Camaro with T-Tops, S.C tag number SPH 382.
Although Williamson lives in Florence, he was known to frequent Aiken County, leading authorities to alert the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
Williamson was was located in Myrtle Beach by the Myrtle Beach Police Department and was taken into custody without incident on the afternoon of Oct. 10.