Ridge Spring-Monetta High School teacher charged with federal sex crime

A Graniteville man has been charged in a federal complaint alleging he transported a minor across state lines for sex.
Jonathan Eugene Grantham, 45, of Graniteville appeared Friday in U.S. District Court after his arrest on a federal complaint charging him with transportation of a minor with intent to engage in sexual activity, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.
The charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
Grantham is employed as a teacher at Ridge Spring-Monetta High School in Ridge Spring, the United States Department of Justice states.
As described in court testimony, Grantham is accused of knowingly picking up a minor in Columbia County, GA on or about July 20, 2019 and taking the minor across state lines to engage in prostitution.
He remains in custody pending a detention hearing.
Grantham has been a teacher for 13 years, according to an emailed statement by the Aiken County Public School District. He has been employed by Aiken County on two occasions, most recently serving at Ridge Spring-Monetta High School since 2017.
He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation and any resolution of charges.
"Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested an individual today who is employed by Aiken County Public Schools," the school district said in an emailed statement. "None of the alleged offenses were directly related to his employment with the District.
The case is being investigated by the FBI, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator Tara M. Lyons.