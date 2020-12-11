Ridge Spring man facing additional charges in murder investigation involving house fire

Additional charges have been brought against a Ridge Spring man who authorities say lit a house on fire and left a man's body in a field after shooting him earlier this week.
Dominique Johnson, 29, of Ridge Spring was arrested Monday morning in relation to a Sunday morning murder case, according to a prior news release from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.
Johnson was initially charged with an outstanding warrant for grand larceny; however, he was later charged with murder, second degree arson, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a stolen pistol, burglary and grand larceny valued $10,000, according to arrest warrants.
Around 4:40 a.m., a 911 caller alerted authorities of a fully involved house fire at 2966 Columbia Highway North in Aiken. Fire crews with Center Fire Department extinguished the fire and notified law enforcement after determining that the fire was suspicious in nature. Fire crews were not able find any victims inside or near the home.
Later that day, around 10:15 a.m., a second caller notified the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office he discovered a deceased person in a field near 1297 Cummings Road in Ridge Springs, roughly five miles away from the structure fire.
The caller stated he was walking in his field to put corn out when he noticed the deceased person laying face down in the dirt.
Deputies arrived and located the victim who was later identified as 54-year-old James C. Johnson of 2966 Columbia Highway North. Johnson appeared to have a gunshot wound to the back of his head, deputies noted in an incident report.
Investigators determined the victim was associated with the fire earlier that day and that the victim's personal vehicle, a white 2016 Kia Forte, was missing.
On Monday morning, deputies spotted the car in Belvedere and conducted a traffic stop. Dominique Johnson was reportedly driving the car with Robert Day III of Ridge Spring in the passenger seat.
The two were taken to the Sheriff's Office for questioning.
Arrest warrants state Dominique Johnson admitted to cleaning "blood and bodily fragments" from the interior of the vehicle.
The suspect allegedly broke into the victim's house on Sunday and set the residence on fire, according to an arrest warrant.
Warrants further state witnesses confirmed Dominique Johnson was with the victim and was armed shortly before the victim's death.
Day was also charged with possession of a stolen pistol and accessory after the fact of murder.
Both suspects were being held in the Aiken County detention center as of Friday afternoon.