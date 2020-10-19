Police: Salley man shot woman after she stepped on his shoes

A Salley man is facing charges for reportedly shooting a woman in the face after an argument in early August.
Arthur James Hodge, 28, of Salley was charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and attempted murder, according to jail records.
On Aug. 2, deputies responded to a shooting incident on Center Street in Wagener, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
On scene, they found a crowd of people standing by the victim who had a gun shot wound to the right side of her face, the report states.
Witnesses told police the victim and the suspect got into an argument after the victim stepped on the suspect's shoes, according to the police report.
While the victim spoke to the suspect, he pulled out a pistol and fired it, striking the victim in the face, witnesses told deputies.
The suspect reportedly fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.
Hodge was charged on Oct. 16 and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Monday afternoon.
