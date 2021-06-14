You are the owner of this article.
Police responding to shots fired call near Smith-Hazel Park in Aiken

Smith Hazel Park
Officers responded to shots fired at Smith-Hazel Park / Photo by Alexandra Koch

Police in Aiken responded to a call of shots fired on the corner of Abbeville Avenue and Sumter Street near Smith-Hazel Park.

Aiken Department of Public Safety dispatch confirmed that officers were responding to a call about gunfire near Smith-Hazel Park on Monday afternoon after 4 p.m.

Multiple people were seen fleeing the scene, however police have not been able to identify any suspects, according to ADPS. 

Smith-Hazel rec center
Smith-Hazel Recreation Center / Photo by Alexandra Koch

Isaac Wright, lifeguard at Smith-Hazel Recreation Center at the time of the incident, said "there was a small fight going on between a couple people and then one dude brought his gun out and I believe he just shot the ground and then drove off."

Check back with Aiken Standard as this article will be updated.


