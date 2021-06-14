Police responding to shots fired call near Smith-Hazel Park in Aiken

Police in Aiken responded to a call of shots fired on the corner of Abbeville Avenue and Sumter Street near Smith-Hazel Park.
Aiken Department of Public Safety dispatch confirmed that officers were responding to a call about gunfire near Smith-Hazel Park on Monday afternoon after 4 p.m.
Multiple people were seen fleeing the scene, however police have not been able to identify any suspects, according to ADPS.
Isaac Wright, lifeguard at Smith-Hazel Recreation Center at the time of the incident, said "there was a small fight going on between a couple people and then one dude brought his gun out and I believe he just shot the ground and then drove off."
