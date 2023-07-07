Police look for Graniteville bank robber

Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Graniteville.

Around 9:12 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to 50 Canal St. after being alerted about a gunman demanding money, according to a media release from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

The man entered the bank, showed a handgun and demanded money from bank employees, the release said.

The man took an undetermined amount of money before driving away in a light gold Ford Explorer, the release said.

Investigators said the suspect is a white male, wearing blue jeans, black tennis shoes, blue shirt, a wig, sunglasses and he has a surgical scar on his chest.