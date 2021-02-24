Police investigating shots fired call in Aiken neighborhood

Police rushed to an Aiken residence Wednesday afternoon following reports of shots fired in the area.
At approximately 1:40 p.m., police dispatch reported a call stating a suspect shooting from a vehicle near a residence on Sumter Road.
The suspect reportedly fled the scene before police arrived at the neighborhood which sits between the headquarters of Aiken Department of Public Safety and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
At 2 p.m., police were seen combing the scene for evidence and interviewing witnesses to develop a description of the car involved.
No injuries were reported from the shooting, Capt. Marty Sawyer with Public Safety said.
The Aiken Standard will provide updates as information becomes available.