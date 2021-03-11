Police investigating death of Furman University student from Edgefield

State authorities are investigating the death of a Furman University student from Edgefield who reportedly died on campus.
Michael "Ryan" Wood of Edgefield reportedly died on the school's Greenville campus Wednesday, according to a Facebook post made by the university's president, Elizabeth Davis, Wednesday night.
Details remain limited as the S.C. Law Enforcement Division and the Furman University Police are working to identify Wood's cause of death, Furman University reports.
Woods was reportedly a first-year-student at Furman University and was a member of the Mock Trial team and Beta Theta Pi fraternity.
"The university extends its heartfelt condolences to Ryan’s family and friends in this time of profound loss," Davis said in a Facebook post. "The entire Furman community is deeply affected at times like this, and it’s important that we offer each other support and seek help if we need it."
Founded in 1826, Furman is the oldest private university in South Carolina. The liberal arts and sciences school is comprised of approximately 2,8000 students.
The Aiken Standard will provide updates as information becomes available.