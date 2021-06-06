Pedestrian hit, killed on York Street in Aiken

A pedestrian walking along York Street in Aiken was hit and killed Saturday night.
The incident occurred at approximately 9:01 p.m. on York Street at Barnwell Avenue, according to a news release from Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
"The victim was walking northward on York Street when a northbound vehicle struck the victim," according to the release. "EMS transported the victim to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries."
The Aiken County Coroner's Office responded to Augusta University Medical Center at 10:01 p.m. Saturday where an Aiken man was pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle.
"The victim's name will be released after positive identification and notification of family," according to the release.
A toxicology analysis is pending.