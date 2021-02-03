One year later: Murder of USC Aiken student remains unsolved but not forgotten

Last year was a blur for the Duncan family, filled with sorrow and unanswered questions as the death of USC Aiken student Jeremiah Duncan remained unsolved.
"It does not get any easier," Judy Duncan, Jeremiah's mother, said. "Not knowing why he was taken away from us and why the person or those people that did it are still running free. It’s been very difficult, but we try our best to try to live life, but it’s just not easy."
An Aiken County incident report plays out the tragic scene that has lingered in the Duncan family's mind for a year now.
On Feb. 4, 2020, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office received a dispatch call at 7:53 a.m. regarding a vehicle parked near the intersection of Talatha Church Road and Gunter Road.
A body, later identified as 20-year-old Jeremiah Duncan, was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of a four-door burgundy Jeep Grand Cherokee. He had an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
The driver side window was shattered, according to an incident report by the sheriff’s office.
A nearby resident reported hearing several gunshots at approximately 12:43 a.m. along with the sound of a motorcycle cranking and stalling out three times before leaving the area.
Updates on the case
Now a year later, the case remains ongoing, Capt. Eric Abdullah with the sheriff's office said Tuesday.
While the sheriff's office has not named any suspects, Abdullah confirmed investigators are following leads of possible suspects. Their names were not released as the investigation remains open.
"Our investigators are working hard on this case, just like any other case," Abdullah said. "This case is not forgotten. It’s something that we’ve continued to work on."
Tips have continued to come in from the community with the latest tip being shared within the last week, Abdullah said. A motive in the case is still unclear at this time.
"Having a community that is still keeping this case alive and wanting a resolution as well helps with a case like this," Abdullah said. "This case is something that has not gone to the back drawer. It’s a case that’s constantly being worked on. It is always our greatest hope to have a resolution to this case."
Jeremiah's life and legacy
For many, 2020 was marked by the onset of a pandemic, civil unrest and isolation. For the Duncan family, added to the year's list of hardships was going through it without Jeremiah.
"Obviously, 2020 was terrible for everybody, but it’s been like a blur for myself and I’m sure the whole family," Maurice, Jeremiah's older brother, said. "His birthday was on Dec. 8. He was going to turn 21. We were looking forward to that and being able to enjoy that with him."
Holidays this past year were difficult for the Duncan family, as well.
"Christmas, obviously, that was really tough for us," Maurice continued. "That was the first time that we had to go through that without him being a part of it. It’s been really tough."
Jeremiah was a graduate of Silver Bluff High School and played on the school's baseball team, just like his older brother.
He went on to attend USC Aiken and study communications. Jeremiah continued to dream of being a pro baseball player although he never played on the university's baseball team due to an injury. He continued to play with friends when he was able.
Jeremiah was full of passion and aspiration, Judy said. This coming school year would have been his senior year.
"I truly believe that he would have had nothing but good things if he would have lived," Judy said. "He wanted to study communications to be a sports analyst. He wanted to remain around the game of sports if he didn’t make it as a professional baseball player. That was his No. 1 goal. He always had a back-up plan that he would remain around the game as a sports commentator."
Although baseball was his passion, Jeremiah's aspirations for life went beyond sports.
"He talked about marriage," Judy said. "He talked about wanting to be married and have at least one child. Those things will never be because someone chose to take his life."
The day after his body was discovered, friends and family members gathered at the USC Aiken campus for a candlelight vigil.
As rain drizzled around them, friends and family members shared stories of Jeremiah. Many called him a true friend, a loving brother, and someone who would always be there to support you.
Jeremiah's death marked the first in what would be a three-year high for homicides in the Aiken County area.
Aiken Standard’s top 10 local stories of 2020 — No. 4: In year marked by violence, Aiken County sees rise in homicides in 2020
Aiken County recorded a total of 26 homicide victims in 2020, according to data provided by the Aiken County Coroner’s Office. In 2019, Aiken County reported 15 homicide victims; and in 2018, there were 18 homicide victims.
Of the 26 homicide deaths last year, 20 of them involved gun violence.
"It’s disappointing," Maurice said. "It’s a place where I grew up. I’ve played ball there and have experienced some highs there, but ... to see some of the lows there, particularly in the communities where people like me, African Americans, are losing their life at a high rate ... what’s going on to be done about it? Not that the blame is on one specific person or area, but what are we going to do about it? Is anybody going to step up?"
In an effort to share Jeremiah's tragic story and the dangers of gun violence, the Duncan family developed the Jeremiah Sports Foundation.
While serving as a platform to speak on the dangers of gun violence, the Foundation seeks to support students throughout the CSRA by giving out scholarships.
The foundation has opened applications to qualified students until March 15. Donations to the foundation's scholarship program can be made by visiting www.jeremiahssportsfoundation.org or at First Citizens Bank.
"We’re trying to find a way to cope by giving back and being a supporter like Jeremiah," Maurice said. "He was a supporter. This is our form of therapy to help others and recognize others and their efforts."
The foundation has helped the Duncan family to continue to hope for closure. Jeremiah's personal slogan, "Never quit. Never give up," remains a source of inspiration for the Duncan family as the investigation continues.
"I don’t want anymore violence," Judy said. "I don’t want anymore killing. I want to know why my son is not here today. I want to be able to see that person face to face, and I want them to tell me why they took my son’s life and then let the law handle the situation. We want to know why and who took Jeremiah away from us."
Anyone with any information about Jeremiah's case or any other case is urged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811.
Anonymous tips can also be sent through midlandscrimestoppers.com or by phone at 888-274-6372.