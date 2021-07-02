One victim in overturned boat on Savannah River dead of natural causes

One person who emergency crews rescued from the Savannah River on Friday morning has died.

Two victims were rescued from an overturned boat near the Fifth Street bridge in Augusta, according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

Lt. Robert Velasco, with NADPS, said CPR was performed on one of the victims and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Aiken County Coroner's Office confirmed Friday afternoon that the male victim brought to the hospital has died.

The victim "did not die from drowning," but from natural causes, according to Darryl Ables, Aiken County coroner.

Velasco said the second victim was not injured and did not need additional medical attention.