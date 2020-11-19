You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

One person injured after reported drive-by shooting in Aiken County

  • Updated
Police Car lights (copy) (copy)
Buy Now
Aiken standard file photo

Deputies are investigating a call of a reported drive-by shooting in the Aiken County area that left one person injured Thursday afternoon. 

Around 2:55 p.m., deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to the 500 block of Taylor Pond Road in North Augusta following a 911 call.

A release from the department states a male victim was found outside of a home with a gunshot wound to the chest. 

"The victim told deputies that while he was walking on the side of the road an unknown suspect shot him," the release says. 

The suspect fled in a dark colored SUV, it states. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. 

The department asks that anyone with information contact 803-648-6811. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News