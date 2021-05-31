One dead after fatal Barnwell County collision Sunday night

A collision in Barnwell County on Sunday night left one person dead.
The collision occurred on S.C. Highway 3 at Red Oak Road at 7:50 p.m. A driver and three passengers were heading south in a 2007 Saturn when the car ran off the right side of the roadway, according to a report from the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The driver overcorrected the vehicle and ran off the left side of the roadway, where the car overturned and struck a tree, the report said.
The driver and two of the passengers were wearing seat belts and were transported to a local hospital, according to the report. The third passenger was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car; that passenger was killed, according to the report.
The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.
This article may be updated. Be sure to check back with the Aiken Standard.