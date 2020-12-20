One dead after Edgefield County crash

You are the owner of this article.
One person was killed after a fatal one-car collision in Edgefield County on Saturday night.

The incident occurred on Highway 230 near Cannon Mill Road, about 11 miles south of Edgefield, around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 2012 Toyota Camry was traveling north on the highway when it crossed the center of the roadway and traveled off the left side of the road. The car struck a ditch and several trees.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was wearing a seat belt, according to the troopers. The driver had to be mechanically extricated and was dead on the scene, said the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

This story will be updated with further information.

