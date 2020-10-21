Officials seek information in murder of Barnwell man

Multiple agencies are seeking the public's help in solving the murder of a Barnwell man whose body was discovered earlier this year.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Barnwell Police Department and Midlands CrimeStoppers are seeking any information that would help in solving the murder of Isiah Lynwood Thomas.
Thomas’ body was discovered on his birthday, April 13, in the woodline off Corley Avenue in Barnwell.
He had reportedly been shot multiple times and officials believe he was killed on April 10, three days prior to his 21st birthday.
The motive for Thomas' murder is currently unknown, authorities report.
Thomas' family filed a missing person's report on April 12 after they were unable to reach him.
Three days prior, a family member had dropped Thomas off on Corley Avenue to meet an acquaintance, authorities report. The victim’s girlfriend and mother of his three children last spoke with him via telephone during the early morning hours of April 10.
Anyone with information about Thomas' murder, no matter how insignificant, is encouraged to contact Midlands CrimeStoppers.
Anonymity is always guaranteed. A cash reward up to a $1,000 is being offered for any tip that leads to an arrest.
Tips can be submitted in one of three ways:
- Mobile tip: Download the P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
- Web tip: Go to www.CrimeSC.com and click Submit a Tip.
- Phone tip: Call toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).