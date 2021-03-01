North Augusta man was missing for days before body was found in Trenton, report states

Family members and friends were reportedly worried about the safety of a North Augusta man days before his body was discovered in Trenton.
On the evening of Feb. 25, deputies announced an investigation into a suspicious death following a report of a body found on Katie Lane, near Sunny Brook Road and Wiggins Way, in Trenton.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office later identified the victim as 68-year-old Tommy L. Hoover of North Augusta. His body was reportedly found covered with a tarp and lying just off the road, near a trash pile.
Hoover worked at Believe Home Care, located on Augusta Road in the Graniteville-Warrenville area, where he did payroll, coworker and friend Sandra DuBose said.
Having worked with Hoover for more than a year, DuBose said it was alarming when he didn't show up for work on Feb. 22.
"It was payroll week, so when he didn't show up, we thought the worst," DuBose said. "He was very responsible and wouldn't have missed work without a good reason. His sister tried to reach him on Saturday, but didn't get an answer. By Wednesday we knew this wasn't going to end well."
Hoover's family reported him as missing to the sheriff's office the morning of Feb. 25.
An incident report states Hoover was last seen leaving work on Feb. 20 and was heading home to change to see a friend.
Investigators spoke with the friend who reported he got into an argument with Hoover, who then left. The friend reported he last saw Hoover driving in a gray Honda Civic SD traveling down Augusta Road toward Aiken the afternoon of Feb. 20, according to the incident report.
Family members further reported to deputies that Hoover's bank account was empty and his phone was off, a missing person report by the sheriff's office states.
Hoover’s body was autopsied on Feb. 26, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables reported.
As of Monday afternoon, the cause and manner of Hoover's death are pending a toxicology analysis.
Anyone with any information about this case is urged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-642-1761. Anonymous tips can be shared through Midlands CrimeStoppers by visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or calling 1-888-274-6372.