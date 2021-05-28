North Augusta man sentenced to 33 years for attempted murder, escape

A North Augusta man was sentenced Thursday to a total of 33 years in prison due to a 2019 jail incident.

Andrew Scott Todd, 21, pled guilty to attempted murder and attempted escape stemming from a Feb. 14, 2019, incident at the jail.

Todd was in jail awaiting trial on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor when the incident occurred, according to Ashley Hammack, deputy solicitor with the Second Judicial Circuit

"(Todd) was in jail awaiting trial on the other two charges when he attacked a guard at the jail, attempted to choke him and take his keys from him so that he could escape," Hammack said. "The attack was caught on video camera at the jail and (Todd) was ultimately subdued before he could escape from the jail."

Presiding Judge Clifton Newman sentenced Todd to 30 years for the attempted murder charge and then three years consecutively for the attempted escape for a total of 33 years, Hammack said.

Todd's original two charges are still pending and he will be prosecuted for those, according to Hammack.