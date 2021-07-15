North Augusta man charged with attempted murder

A North Augusta man was arrested Wednesday in connection to an attempted murder on July 2.
Johnnie Michael Wideman Jr., 27, is charged with attempted murder and failure to stop for a blue light.
Officers responded to Buena Vista Avenue on July 2 in reference to an attempted murder. When police arrived, the suspect was fleeing the scene in their vehicle.
A pursuit commenced, but the police lost track of the suspect – who was traveling over 130 miles per hour on Laney Walker Boulevard, according to an incident report obtained from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.
Officers returned to the location of the incident and collected witness statements.
The suspect was intoxicated and got into an argument with a witness, according to the report. The suspect pulled out a gun and fired three shots; two into the air and one at the victim, according to the report.
The victim was transported to Augusta University Hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen.