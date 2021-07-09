North Augusta man charged with attempted murder, kidnapping in Beech Island

Dante Diego Spruill, 23, is charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, kidnapping assault and burglary in the first degree.

The victim stated that she and the suspect got into an argument at a gas station and the suspect would not let her out of the vehicle.

She stated that when the suspect finally pulled over, he tried to "choke her out" and she jumped out of the vehicle near the 1000 block of Sand Bar Ferry Road to seek help, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

While attempting to run to a house to get help, the victim stated the suspect hit her with his car, causing her to land on top of the hood.

The complainant stated that the victim ran up to his house and told him she needed help getting away from the suspect. He said the suspect drove across his yard, chasing the victim, according to the report.

The victim's family then showed up to the scene after receiving a call from the victim and tracking her location on the Life 360 app.

When they arrived, the suspect threatened to kill all of the people at the scene. The victim's father then fired his gun several times toward the suspect's vehicle, according to the report.

Police located seven shell casings in the driveway area of the complainant's residence.

After the victim's father shot at the suspect's vehicle, the suspect fled and drove to the victim's house, according to the report.

The victim's mother, who was inside the home with the victim's sister, stated she was lying in bed when the suspect arrived at her home and kicked in their screen door and front door, which broke the glass and the door.

When she came to the front door, she said the suspect picked up a brick and started coming toward the door and the victim's sister slammed the door as he threw the brick. The suspect then picked up another brick and threw it through the living room window, according to the report.

The victim's sister told police that she witnessed the mother hitting the suspect before the brick incident occurred.

Officers observed an apparent bruise and swelling to the victim's left cheek area, right temporal area and redness in her right eye.

The victim, who was 17 weeks pregnant at the time of the incident with the suspect's child, was transported to the hospital by EMS for treatment.