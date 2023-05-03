North Augusta man arrested on one-year anniversary of 2022 murder

A North Augusta man has been charged in connection to a murder that happened last year.
Freddie Lee Simpkins, 34, of North Augusta, was arrested Wednesday, May 3, regarding the May 3, 2022 murder of Charles Bradley at the intersection of Hampton Avenue and Assembly Street, according to a news release from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
Simpkins was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, the release said.
Officers on patrol observed Simpkins on the front porch of a North Augusta residence on Wednesday, and he fled on foot once spotted. After a brief chase, Simpkins was apprehended without further incident, according to the report.
The ATF RAGE Unit Task Force, Aiken County Sheriff's Office and North Augusta Department of Public Safety assisted with the location and apprehension of Simpkins, the release stated.