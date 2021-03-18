North Augusta man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

A North Augusta man is facing multiple felony charges after being found in possession of files of child sexual abuse materials.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Joshua Morgan Bridges, 42, of North Augusta, on five charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office made the arrest, the state attorney general's office announced Thursday.
Investigators with the S.C. Attorney General's Office and U.S. Secret Service, both also members of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Bridges. Investigators said Bridges possessed files of child sexual abuse material.
Bridges was arrested Monday and faces a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
This case will be prosecuted by the attorney general's office.