North Augusta man arrested in fatal hit-and-run

A North Augusta man has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run.
At 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, authorities apprehended 59-year-old Roger Bradham Sr. and intend to charge him with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, North Augusta Department of Public Safety announced in a news release Saturday afternoon.
The victim was 50-year-old Angela K. Blackwell of North Augusta, Aiken County Coroner Darryl M. Ables said in a news release.
Blackwell was walking south along Old Edgefield Road in North Augusta at 8:44 p.m. Friday, July 21, when a southbound vehicle struck her without stopping, Ables said. Her body was discovered at 7:31 a.m. Saturday.
Police found a vehicle with front-end damage parked behind a house on Philpot Lane that appeared to match the vehicle officers saw while watching surveillance footage, according to North Augusta police.