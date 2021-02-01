Murder suspect in night club shooting extradited to Aiken County

A suspect reportedly involved in a deadly mass shooting at a local nightclub has been extradited to Aiken County after being arrested in Florida.
Monisha Teria Courtney, 27, of Aiken was booked in the Aiken County detention center Sunday and is charged with murder and criminal conspiracy, according to arrest records.
Courtney was reportedly involved in the planning and execution of a shooting at Seventh Lounge nightclub, located on Richland Avenue East, on Nov. 28.
Law enforcement has also charged Dustin Robert Williamson, 25; Tykendran Je Rhon Creech, 23; Lasonya Teresa Howard, 36; and Emmanuel Lewis Oneal, 33, in connection with the shooting.
Just after midnight, deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to the nightclub in response to a call for a shooting.
Upon arrival, deputies found 30-year-old Craig Youmans Jr. of North Augusta lying in the nightclub’s parking lot after being shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
At least 10 other victims were struck during the shooting.
Arrest warrants state the suspects planned the shooting. The sheriff's office announced early into the investigation that the shooting was an act of gang retaliation.
All five suspects were being held at the Aiken County detention center as of Monday afternoon.
In a prior statement, deputies believe more arrest could result as investigation into the shooting continues.
Anyone with any information on this case is urged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-642-1761. Anonymous tips can be shared through midlandscrimestoppers.com.