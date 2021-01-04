Murder suspect in 2019 shooting of Aiken man denied bond

A North Augusta man charged in the 2019 fatal shooting of an Aiken man will remain in jail after being denied bond Monday morning.
As of Monday, now 20-year-old Ricky Antwon Creech of North Augusta has been held in the Aiken County detention center for the past 604 days after being charged in the death of 36-year-old Jonathan Cochran of Aiken.
During the night of May 11, 2019, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office received reports from witnesses who reportedly saw a man, later identified as Cochran, pushed out of a moving vehicle onto Edgefield Highway.
Witnesses attempted to provide aid to the victim but he was later pronounced deceased by EMS, earlier reporting by the Aiken Standard states.
First responders discovered the victim sustained at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso.
At Monday's hearing, Ashley Hammack with the Second Judicial Circuit told the court Creech was driving the vehicle with Cochran, Cochran's brother and one other passenger.
Two of the passengers later gave statements to law enforcement which stated that Creech and Cochran got into an argument and the suspect reportedly pointed a gun into the back seat of the car and fired it, striking the victim in the upper torso, Hammack said.
"The defendant pulled out a firearm and fired once into the back seat, striking Cochran and then told Cochran to get out of the vehicle," Hammack said. "As the vehicle slowed but did not come to a stop, Cochran fell out of the vehicle."
Creech was found and arrested in Barnwell County on May 12, 2019.
On Monday, Creech's legal representative, Aimee Zmroczek, told the court evidence points toward Cochran's brother being the one who got into an argument with the victim and pulled the trigger.
"What happened in this unfortunate situation was two brothers were fighting over a gun and my client was driving the car," Zmroczek said. "My client is the one who gets arrested."
Zmroczek also listed the uncertainty of when her client's case would be tried due to the backlog created by the coronavirus as a reason for Cochran to be granted bond.
While a date for Cochran's trial was not announced, Hammack told presiding Judge Courtney Clyburn Pope that the case is a "high priority" for the Second Judicial Circuit.
"I do not think the presence of COVID negates the two concerns for bond, which is danger to the community and flight risk," Hammack said.
At Monday's hearing, both of Cochran's sisters gave statements to the court and pleaded that bond would be denied.
“It is true that he has been incarcerated for 604 days, but it’s been 604 days since I have been without my big brother," one of Cochran's sisters said during Monday's hearing. "His kids have been without a father. His father has been without a son. It’s been 604 days for him, but it’s been 604 long days for us who will never get Jonathan back. I feel like he’s a flight risk. He’s a menace to society."
Creech was denied bond and continues to be held at the Aiken County detention center.