Motorists reminded to 'buckle up' ahead of busy summer travel season

As the Memorial Day weekend kicks off the busy summer travel season in South Carolina, motorists are reminded to "buckle up" for safety.
The S.C. Department of Public Safety and law enforcement partners statewide have kicked off of the annual "Buckle Up, South Carolina" enforcement mobilization.
The special enforcement period runs from May 24 through June 6.
“Memorial Day weekend begins the '100 Deadly Days of Summer' when we typically see fatalities increase on our roadways,” said SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods IV. “With travel forecast to increase this summer, our law enforcement divisions are urging motorists to take the simplest and quickest step to reduce fatalities on our roadways: buckle up and ensure every passenger is buckled up whether driving close to home or taking a summer road trip.”
The "Buckle Up, South Carolina" campaign runs in coordination with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s "Click It or Ticket" national seat belt enforcement mobilization through June 6.
In an effort to curb fatalities, the annual campaign reminds drivers and passengers of the state’s primary safety belt law and to buckle up ahead of summer travel in the weeks before and after Memorial Day.
“So far this year, 259 of the 366 people who have died in motor vehicle collisions (with access to seat belts) were not buckled up,” said SCHP Col. Chris Williamson. “We know seat belts save lives, and that is why our troopers will be placing an emphasis on safety belt and child restraint violations in an effort to keep motorists safe on our highways this summer.”
State Transport Police Col. Dean Dill said that his officers will be focusing on ensuring commercial motor vehicle drivers are operating safely this summer, including buckling up.
“People often have the misconception that operators of large trucks are safe because of the sheer size of the vehicle,” Dill said. “We will be working to educate drivers about the dangers of not buckling up and enforcing our state’s primary seat belt law to help keep truckers safe as they transport goods across our state.”