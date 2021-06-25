You are the owner of this article.
More details revealed about body found in woods near Aiken hospital

dead body 2 (copy)
A body was discovered Wednesday morning in a wooded area near Aiken Regional Medical Centers. (Alexandra Koch/Staff)

 Staff photo by Alexandra Koch

An autopsy has been performed on the dead body that was found near the medical park in Aiken on Wednesday morning.

The autopsy showed the victim was a white female, and the cause of death is still under investigation, according to a news release from Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables on Friday.

A presumptive identification has been made, but a DNA test will have to be performed to positively identify the victim, according to the release.

The body was located around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, and was "in stages of decomposition," according to a coroner's report.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety and SLED were assisting with the investigation.

Check back with Aiken Standard for updates.


