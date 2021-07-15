You are the owner of this article.
Monetta man enters plea in 2020 stabbing, will be sentenced

wise 1

Shyeen Wise attends his virtual plea hearing on Wednesday. (Screengrab photo by Alexandra Koch)

 Photo by Alexandra Koch

On Wednesday, an Aiken County man entered a plea in the stabbing case of a woman in Monetta on Aug. 27, 2020.

Shyeen Wise, 34, of Monetta, was charged with attempted murder for stabbing a woman in the neck during a sexual assault.

Wise entered an Alford plea, which requires the defendant to accept the penalties of a guilty verdict, without admitting they committed the crime. The sentence the defendant receives is typically less than if the defendant were to be convicted in trial. 

The prosecuting attorney, Sam Grimes, said Wise had lured the victim to his residence on the date of the incident. He alleges the defendant stabbed the victim in the neck during a sexual assault and had "intent to kill."

The victim, who spoke at the hearing Wednesday, said "he looked at me with the most devilish eyes" and "watched and smiled" during the incident.

She said she believes Wise has no remorse and asked for the maximum sentence.

Defense attorney Nicholas McCarley said Wise was diagnosed with schizophrenia in March 2010 and has shown symptoms since the age of 5. He asked the judge for mercy in Wise's sentencing.

Judge Courtney Clyburn-Pope is deliberating and will announce the decided sentence at a later date.


