Missing man reported in Aiken

A local man has been reported missing to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
Ronnie Louis Cummings, 62, of Aiken, was last seen on Thursday, Feb. 4, on the 300 block of Morgan Street in Aiken, according to a release. The release also said Cummings may be at risk due to medical conditions.
Cummings is approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 150 to 170 pounds, according to the release. No clothing description was given.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Cummings is asked to contact Aiken Public Safety at 803-642-7620.