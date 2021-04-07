Missing man reported in Aiken found safe

A local man reported missing on Wednesday has been located by the Aiken County Sheriff's Department and returned home, the Aiken Department of Public Safety reported.
Cannon Richardson, 23, was last seen Wednesday, April 7, at 11:15 a.m. at 1135 Gregg Highway, according to a release. The release also said Cummings has diminished mental capacity.
Richardson is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and wears glasses, according to the release. Additionally, the release said Richardson has curly, black hair and brown eyes.
Richardson was last seen wearing a long sleeve, blue pullover and khaki pants, according to the release.