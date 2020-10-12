Man's body found in Aiken County, death deemed suspicious

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating a "suspicious death" after a man's body was discovered in an Aiken County residence Monday morning.
Deputies responded to the 100 block of Breezy Hill Road for reports of a deceased person around 10:18 a.m.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found an unresponsive Black male in a back room of the home, bleeding from an injury to his upper torso, the Sheriff's Office reports.
After Aiken County EMS arrived on scene, the victim was pronounced dead.
The Sheriff's Office has deemed the death "suspicious." The case is being investigated by investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.
Information on the victim will be released by the coroner, pending the notification of the next of kin.
The investigation is ongoing.
