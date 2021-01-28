Man shot on Aiken's Northside, police investigating

Police rushed to Aiken's Northside after a man was reportedly shot on Thursday morning.
At 8:38 a.m., the Aiken Department of Public Safety received a report of a shooting near the intersection of Hampton Avenue and Chesterfield Street N.W.
Upon arrival, officers found a male victim who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and the extent of his injuries is still unknown.
A person of interest has been detained at the scene, said Lt. Jennifer Hayes with Aiken Public Safety.
Investigation into the case is ongoing.
Information from the community is vital to solving this and any crime, Hayes said.
Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803) 642-7620 or submit a tip to CRIME STOPPERS by using the P3 Tips app or going to CrimeSC.com and clicking Submit a Tip. Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Check back with the Aiken Standard as this article will be updated.