Man shot, arrested in Indianapolis had open warrant in Aiken County

A man wanted on warrants from Aiken County and Tennessee was shot by a sheriff's deputy in an Indianapolis neighborhood Saturday night.

William Manery, 30, was shot by a Marion County Sheriff's Office deputy around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 6300 block of Westfield Boulevard.

The sheriff’s office had received information from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee indicating Manery was in the 6300 block of Westfield Boulevard. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a release that this information included that Manery was possibly armed and dangerous and had open out-of-state warrants.

According to an IMPD timeline, deputies located Manery while he was asleep in his car. Manery was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Deputies instructed Manery to exit the vehicle, at which point he put the car in reverse and struck a marked police vehicle.

Manery continued in reverse for approximately 50 feet and struck a curb in the parking lot. He then accelerated forward and struck another unmarked, unoccupied, parked Marion County Sheriff's Office vehicle. As deputies ran toward the vehicle being driven by Manery, one of the deputies fired their weapon, striking Manery multiple times.

Manery stopped driving the vehicle and deputies removed him from the car and rendered first aid until Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene. The suspect was transported to St. Vincent Hospital and is currently listed in good condition.

Manery's open warrants included a stolen vehicle warrant out of Aiken County, Indianapolis police said. The incident occurred on July 10, 2019, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Manery's girlfriend, Samantha Huffstetler, of Graniteville, stated in the report that she got into a verbal altercation with Manery, during which Manery grabbed the keys to Huffstetler's father's vehicle and left. Huffstetler's father stated Manery had no permission to take the vehicle.

Manery also had two open warrants in Tennessee, one in Rutherford County for flight to avoid and one in Bedford County for vehicular aggravated assault.