Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Aiken County

State authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Warrenville that resulted in the death of a man who reportedly charged at deputies with a knife.
Around 1:17 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to 115 Joes Park Road in Warrenville for reports of a white male armed with a knife, making several attempts to attack the residents of the trailer park.
As deputies arrived on scene, they spotted the suspect who ran toward them brandishing his weapon where he was subsequently shot, according to a news release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies rendered aid to the suspect until Aiken County EMS arrived on scene, who later pronounced the suspect deceased, said Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Sheriff's Office.
The suspect was later identified by the Aiken County Coroner's Office as 45-year-old Daryl Dye of Joes Park Rd.
As customary in officer-involved shootings, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called to the scene to investigate.
There were no reports of injuries from residents of the trailer park and no injuries to the responding deputies, Abdullah said.
Dye will be autopsied in Newberry, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.
The Aiken Standard will provide updates as information becomes available.