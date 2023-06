A man was taken to a hospital after he accidentally shot himself late Tuesday night in Aiken.

Capt. Marty Sawyer with Aiken Department of Public Safety said police responded around 11:30 p.m in the 1000 block of Monterey Drive in reference to an accidental shooting

Sawyer said police found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He said the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.