Man crossing road on bicycle dies after hit by vehicles in Aiken

A man died Monday night after he was struck by two vehicles while crossing an Aiken road while riding a bicycle.
The incident occurred on Pine Log Road at Waites Street in Aiken at 8:27 p.m., the Aiken County Coroner's Office reports.
The victim was reportedly crossing Pine Log Road on his bicycle when he was struck by two eastbound vehicles.
"The victim was trapped under a vehicle for a short amount of time before he could be extricated and treated medically," said Capt. Marty Sawyer, with the Aiken Department of Public Safety, in a Tuesday news release.
The victim was transported to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment where he later died.
At 10:10 p.m., the Aiken County Coroner's Office was called to Medical Center where the male victim was pronounced dead.
The victim's name will be released after he has been positively identified and family notified, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said in a news release Tuesday.
The accident is still under investigation, and no charges have been made at this time, Public Safety reports.
