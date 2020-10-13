Man charged with disorderly conduct, indecent exposure after incident in The Alley

An Aiken man was charged last Saturday after reportedly threatening patrons in The Alley while throwing objects and inappropriately exposing himself.
Alvin Hollingsworth Jr., 38, of Aiken was charged with indecent exposure, assault and battery third degree, and public disorderly conduct, according to jail records.
At 11:47 a.m. on Oct. 10, police responded to The Alley S.W. and Laurens Street S.W. in reference to a man causing a disturbance, according to an incident report by the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
When police arrived on scene they witnessed the suspect yelling obscenities and threatening to hurt people.
A victim on scene reported that the suspect threatened to shoot people and threw beanbags from the restaurant's cornhole boards and metal furniture, according to the report.
Another victim reported that the suspect threw a bottle at him.
During the disturbance, the suspect reportedly exposed his genitals and buttocks in plain view of the general public, the report reads.
While detained, the suspect continued to vocalize wanting to hurt people downtown because they would not give him a job, police documented in the report.
Hollingsworth was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Tuesday morning.