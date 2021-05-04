You are the owner of this article.
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Aiken

Reggie Jones mug 5/4/21

Reggie Jones (Courtesy/Aiken County Detention Center)

A man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in Aiken last week.

Reggie Jones, 21, has been arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging firearms into a dwelling, according to arrest records.

On April 25, Aiken Department of Public Safety officers responded to the area of Barnwell Avenue N.W. and Kershaw Street N.E. for a shots fired call at approximately 12:23 a.m., according to the incident report.

Two teenagers were sitting inside a vehicle near an apartment complex on Barnwell Avenue at Kershaw Street at 12:18 a.m. when shooters fired into the vehicle, striking Joseph J. Copeland, 18, according to the coroner.

A teenager took Copeland to the emergency room. The coroner responded at 1:40 a.m. to Aiken Regional Medical Centers where Copeland was pronounced dead. He sustained at least one gunshot wound.

Blakeley Bartee contributed to this report.


