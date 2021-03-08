Imposter scams: Phone scammers posing as police continue to swindle Aiken area residents

Last year, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office warned residents of scammers claiming to be law enforcement in an effort to swindle residents of money.
A recent case reported by an Aiken resident this month shows the swindling is continuing into 2021 and can come at great cost to victims.
Dallas Stephens, 74, of Aiken said he received a phone call March 1 from a person claiming to be "Deputy Wells" with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
The caller advised Stephens the Sheriff's Office had arrest warrants on him for missing court and that he needed to go to the Wells Fargo ATM on Laurens Street and send $4,970 to specific account numbers.
While in hindsight he feels foolish for falling for the scam, the detail of the information the caller provided was alarming, Stephens said. He hopes his costly mistake will serve as a warning to others.
"My caller ID showed 'Aiken Public Safety,'" Stephens said. "The callers had their accents, lingo, story line and sound effects down pat. They even had my landline number, cellphone number, proper name and the address of a property I owned where the summons had supposedly been sent and signed for."
Stephens isn't the only one that's encountered these scam callers.
In May 2020, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office issued a public warning to residents after receiving reports of scammers using the names of current Sheriff’s Office employees and telling victims they have warrants for their arrest for missing jury duty, failing to appear for something, or that they have won a large cash reward. To resolve the matter, the scammers asked victims to send money via Green Dot Cards, Moneygram or Cash App.
The Sheriff’s Office reported similar scam calls in early September.
There is little to no information on who is making these scam calls, Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said.
As reports of these scammers continue to "pop up from time to time," Abdullah advises the public to remain alert.
"We at the Sheriff’s Office do not make calls requesting money in lieu of arrest," Abdullah said. "No law enforcement agency does any type of request like that. We encourage people who receive scam calls to not give out your personal information to an untrusted source, be aware of what they are asking for, and if they are claiming to be from the Sheriff’s Office, disconnect the call and call the Sheriff’s Office or law enforcement agency to verify that information they are claiming to be."
Each year, the Federal Trade Commission receives reports of fraud from across the nation. They share these reports with federal, state and local law enforcers who investigate each case.
In 2020, the commission received 2.2 million reports of fraud from across the nation. Of those, imposter scams were the most frequent, according to the FTC's website.
Victims in total reportedly lost approximately $1.2 billion to imposters who often pretended to be calling from the government or a well-known business, a romantic interest or a family member with an emergency.
Phone calls and text messages were the No. 1 way people reported being contacted by scammers in 2020.
To report a scam, the FTC encourages the public to visit ReportFraud.ftc.gov. The Aiken County Sheriff's Office can be reached by calling 803-648-6811.