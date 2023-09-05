Horse Creek Academy lifts lockdown after Aiken County deputies find wanted suspect

A soft lockdown at Horse Creek Academy on Tuesday morning has been lifted. Law enforcement has captured the suspect they were looking for that led to the lockdown.

In a phone call to parents, the district said the lockdown was lifted at 9:59 a.m. and was all-clear after the Aiken County Sheriff's Office took custody of a suspect.

According to the school’s Facebook page, the school was placed on a soft lockdown based on advisement from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. Eric Abdullah with the sheriff’s office said deputies were in the area looking for a nonviolent wanted suspect.

He said the school was placed on lockdown as a safety precaution.

“The safety of our students is our top priority, and we are taking necessary precautions," the school said.